Rex Organization awards $50,000 grant to support distance learning during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – Pro Bono Publico Foundation (PBPF) announced the establishment of a special COVID-19 Investment Fund with an initial grant of $50,000 to help provide needed laptops, smart tablets, and home internet connectivity for public school children.

PBPF is the Rex Organization’s public education philanthropy foundation. Foundation officials say the funding grant will go to the New Orleans Technology Access Fund to specifically support school-based distance learning objectives as school children remain home during the coronavirus pandemic.

