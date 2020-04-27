Reusable face masks being distributed in St. Charles Parish

HAHNVILLE, La. – Beginning Tuesday, April 28, St. Charles Parish will distribute washable cloth face masks to residents.

More than 2 million masks were donated by Hanes American Clothing Co. and over 20,000 will be distributed in St. Charles Parish.

Masks can be picked up daily from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Destrehan High School 1 Wildcat Lane, Destrehan, LA 70047 Residents should use River Road to access the Schexnyder Lane entrance.

Edward A. Dufresne Community Center 247 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070 Residents should use the first entrance to the parking lot



Masks will also be handed out during the St. Charles Parish Public School food distribution at the Lafon Performing Arts Center on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.