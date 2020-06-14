Retirement home on Magazine Street to hold car parade for residents

NEW ORLEANS – On June 15, Poydras Home will hold a car parade for residents to visit their families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have been restricted from visiting their loved ones who are elderly in fear of exposure to the disease. Poydras Home staff says, this car parade is “to creatively reconnect families.”



“We are doing all that we can during this pandemic while mandated visitor restrictions are in place, to find ways to continue to honor [family] connections,” Erin Kold, the Poydras Home Chief Executive Officer said.



According to Jennifer O’Neill Brammell, the Director of Marketing for Poydras Home, the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. The retirement home is allowing up to 25 families to participate in the car parade. As of now, only 15 families are expected to attend.



O’Neill Brammell also says, each resident will be properly social distanced from another.