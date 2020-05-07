Republicans strike at Louisiana governor’s stay-home order

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order are moving legislation that would keep the governor from enforcing the restrictions.

The Democratic governor’s decision to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15 has provoked criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach.

A House committee voted 9-7 Wednesday to advance a proposal to strip Edwards’ ability to penalize businesses that don’t comply with his order for 15 days from passage.

It would have to win support from the House and Senate to take effect. And it could be moot within days. Edwards will announce Monday if he’ll lessen the restrictions May 16.