Republicans resume bid to override virus state of emergency

About two dozen House Republican lawmakers stand on the Louisiana Capitol steps in support of a petition that would end the state of emergency over COVID-19, on Wednesday, June 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The lawmakers have restarted a petition effort that failed to gain enough signatures earlier in the year, hoping to end the state of emergency declared by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of conservative House Republican lawmakers is restarting a stalled effort to override Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster orders enacted because of COVID-19.

The bid to remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and reopen everything without restrictions comes amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Republicans say the Democratic governor’s decision to continue restrictions on businesses and churches for another 28 days spurred renewed interest in the petition circulated by Shreveport Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh.

It requires signatures from a majority of the House or Senate to revoke the state of emergency. Critics have raised concerns it could jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal virus-related aid for Louisiana.