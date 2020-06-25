Republicans resume bid to override virus state of emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of conservative House Republican lawmakers is restarting a stalled effort to override Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ disaster orders enacted because of COVID-19.
The bid to remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and reopen everything without restrictions comes amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The Republicans say the Democratic governor’s decision to continue restrictions on businesses and churches for another 28 days spurred renewed interest in the petition circulated by Shreveport Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh.
It requires signatures from a majority of the House or Senate to revoke the state of emergency. Critics have raised concerns it could jeopardize hundreds of millions in federal virus-related aid for Louisiana.