Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Rep. Steve Scalise goes off on handling of mask guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Rep. Scalise: "This isn't about science—it's about government control."

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, speaks during a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — Rep. Steve Scalise is not holding back on Twitter.

The House Republican Whip from Louisiana made his feelings known about what is going on with mask guidance.

Scalise sent this tweet out on Wednesday after the CDC recently called for nearly 2/3 of counties in the United States to mask up indoors.

Rep. Scalise was not the only Republican to question the CDC’s new mask guidance.

In May of this year, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people can ease mask-wearing.

Only one week ago, Gov. Edwards recommended that everyone should wear masks indoors if six feet of distancing can’t be maintained.

So what will happen next with school coming up for students in Louisiana?

Dr. Fauci is suggesting that schools require face masks for children after the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News