Rep. Steve Scalise announces over $83 million in funding for Louisiana airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) will receive the most funding, totaling $42,793,389.

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R – La.) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $83,752,300 in CARES Act funding to 55 airports in Louisiana.

Regarding the large amount awarded to MSY and the state as a whole, Rep. Scalise said in a statement, “This $43 million grant is welcome news for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and our local economy. Congress provided this relief in the CARES Act to help airports get through this pandemic and ensure critical infrastructure needs are met during a time of financial strain. I am glad to see this funding being invested wisely in Louisiana.”

Besides MSY, other airports receiving funding in Louisiana’s First Congressional District include Lakefront Airport, Houma-Terrebonne Regional Airport, South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport, Slidell Airport, St. Tammany Regional Airport, and Hammond Northshore Regional Airport.

For more information regarding the CARES Act funding for Louisiana airports, click here.