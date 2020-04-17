Reopenings in one Louisiana parish; business groups weigh in

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana governor’s office says Lafayette officials’ guidance allowing furniture and clothing stores and other “durable goods” retailers to reopen is in compliance with state emergency orders aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Lafayette officials say their new guidance affects an estimated 60% of previously closed businesses that fall into a “gray area” between those explicitly labeled “essential” and “non-essential” under a state emergency order.

But a governor’s spokeswoman says the affected businesses are clearly allowed to open under the emergency order as long as they follow social distancing requirements.

The state death toll hit 1,213 Friday, up by 57.