Registration opens on Monday to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24 in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in collaboration with Jefferson Parish and Passport Health, will be administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Alario Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The vaccine will be administered by appointment only.

The vaccine is only available to those meeting the current LDH phase criteria.

The call center and online registration portal will open for reservations at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, and will only remain open until all vaccine appointments are filled.

Those who fall in LDH’s current phase guidelines who have not yet received a vaccine should visit covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net to make an appointment.

Those who do not have access to register online for this event may call 504-518-4020 to register via telephone. Please note that the preferred method of registration is through the website; the phone line should only be used by those who do not have access to the online registration system.

You must have a reservation to receive a vaccine and it will only be honored on the date and time reserved. Anyone registered who does not meet the current criteria will be turned away.

This vaccine distribution will be a drive-thru and will take place rain or shine; there is no cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Please note that if a reservation for the vaccine is made, you agree that you are available to return to the same location for the second vaccine 28 days after the first dose.

The first dose is on Feb. 24, 2021 and the second dose is on March 24, 2021.