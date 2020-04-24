Reeves: Stay-at-home order to expire, but vigilance needed

Breaking News
Photo of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves from MS.gov

Mississippi’s governor says the state’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will expire Monday, but he’s urging residents to stay vigilant and continue safe practices to stop the spread. Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that officials don’t believe the government can force Mississippians to stay in their homes “for months and months on end.” Reeves says earlier models projected that Mississippi would be seeing about 90 deaths per day by this time, but eight people died yesterday and trends are pointing in the right direction.

