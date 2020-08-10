Rare coronavirus condition kills 4th youngster

Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepares RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana reports that a fourth child or young person has died from a rare condition linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health says that as of Monday, 44 people between the age of 1 month and 19 years have been diagnosed with the condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that as of Thursday, health departments had reported 10 deaths and 570 confirmed cases of the condition in 40 states and Washington, D.C.

The health department reported Monday that nearly 132,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Louisiana, and at least 4,169 infected people have died.