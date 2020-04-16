“Quarantine Quarrels” are a thing couples now deal with

Many couples now locked together at home are probably learning more about their significant other during this quarantine.

It may not be all sunshine and roses, so how does one limit the amount of fighting and getting on each other’s nerves?

Dr. Matt Morris, a marriage counselor in New Orleans weighed in saying, “We’re not used to spending this much time together. In such close confined quarters. The short answer is we’re just going to have to be much more patient with each other. And much more gracious with each other.”

One way to help combat the problem, Dr. Morris says to create a schedule a stick to it.

“It’s just really good structurally for each person to have a spot to go to, that’s their spot everyday that allows them to accomplish their work,” Dr. Morris says.

However we all know the inevitable will come. A fight or argument will happen. But, Dr. Morris says being aware that one will eventually happen will actually help.

“If we just recognize that it’s going to happen from the out set, it’s going to happen, let’s address it . sooner so it doesn’t fester into a really significant argument.” Dr. Morris continues, “There are places to go in the home. You can go to a separate room, you can go to the back porch, you can go for a walk, and cool down. I think it’s important for people to get a hold of their own emotion, take responsibility of their own emotion and cool down sooner so they can repair and make up easier.”

Divorce rates, thanks to global quarantines, are on the rise as many couples deal with something that Dr. Morris believes is something similar to “empty nest” syndrome. However, the news isn’t all bad.

“On the other hand I’m also hearing from clients, almost everyday, ‘wow, we needed this, we needed this time to slow down and reconnect.” This is an unprecedented time for families to be together in a very different way. It is giving families to just be together and reconnect,” he says.

For people that may need some extra help, many marriages including Dr. Morris are taking sessions online.