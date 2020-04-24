Quaran-Tunes presented by Hammond’s Downtown Development District

Hammond, La- Hammond’s Downtown Development District joined forces with local musicians to bring a new weekly series called “Quaran-Tunes.”

Starting Friday, April 24th at 6 p.m. tune into the “Hammond DDD” Facebook page and enjoy tunes by local artists.

Joe Burns, Katie Kenney and Jesse Brooks are this week’s Quaran-Tunes artists.

The Hammond Downtown Development District asks that you order some local takeout, grab a few to-go cups and tune in to the watch.

They request you don’t forget to tip your favorite artists via Venmo!

Quara-Tunes will go live every Friday for the unforeseeable future to support local artists and restaurants.