‘Quaragami’: a crafty way to get through the coronavirus crisis

NEW ORLEANS – Speech therapist Shelley Foster needed something to do when the coronavirus crisis began and she found herself stuck at home all day.

Foster regularly uses arts and crafts to help her young patients, so she decided to do something crafty.

After watching an instructional video on the art of origami, Foster began crafting one intricately folded paper creation each day and posting pictures of her finished work on Facebook. Before she knew it, “quaragami” was born.

“I started doing one origami a day, thinking I was going to do 15, maybe 20 at most,” Foster said. “And now we’re finishing up at day 60, so we have a bunch of them in the house right now.”

Foster wasn’t alone in her quaragami pastime. She quickly brought her two daughters, son, husband, and countless Facebook fans along for the crafting adventure.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “It’s been a nice creative outlet. It’s something that kind of brings routine to the day and it’s something new and different to do. It’s going to be neat to be able to go back and look at all of these in the future and see what a crazy time this was, and this is what I was doing.”