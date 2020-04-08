Putin announces measures to help businesses cope with economic shocks

MOSCOW — Russian president Vladimir Putin announced new measures to help businesses and people cope with economic shocks from the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in a conference call with top officials, Putin says the government will allow small- and medium-business to reduce social insurance payments and reschedule debts, among other measures. He also announced new payments for families with children and people who lost jobs because of the outbreak.

Putin previously ordered most Russians except those working in essential industries to stay off work until the end of the month as part of a partial economic shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He urged provincial governors to be flexible and ensure key industries keep running while strictly observing sanitary norms.

Russia has registered 8,672 cases and 63 deaths.