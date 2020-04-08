Watch Now
Puerto Rico asking to ban flights from coronavirus hotspots in U.S.

Coronavirus

Personal de la Guardia Nacional revisa a un pasajero en el Aeropuerto Luis Muñoz Marín, en Carolina, Puerto Rico, el martes 17 de marzo de 2020, para ver si presenta síntomas del coronavirus. (AP Foto/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor is asking federal officials to ban all flights from U.S. cities with a high number of coronavirus cases to help prevent the spread in the U.S. territory.

The petition by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to the Federal Aviation Administration comes as officials accuse some visitors of taking medicine to lower their fevers to avoid being placed in quarantine. National Guard members screen people at the island’s main international airport.

The National Guard has said at least two passengers from New York who lowered their fever with medication are now hospitalized in the island with COVID-19.

