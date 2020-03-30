Public schools in St. Tammany resume meal distribution

COVINGTON, LA — The line stretched for more than a dozen cars for much of the midday, with the cue separating into three lanes at the meal distribution station.

After a brief hiatus, the Saint Tammany Parish Public School System resumed distribution of its coronavirus response “Grab and Go” meals on Monday.

Everyday at Covington High School and Slidell High School, parents can pickup a free lunch and prepackaged breakfast for their kids. The meals are distributed from 11:00-1:00 every day, and are available to any child under the age of 18 in St. Tammany.

The children do not have to be with their parents when they pickup the meals, and they don’t have to be public school students.

Last week, STPPS briefly paused the meal program because it proved to be too large of an endeavor to handle alone, so the district lined up caterers and restated the program today.

On day one, at Covington High School, workers from The Lakehouse prepared lunch and a prepackaged breakfast.

Today alone, the district provided 10,892 meals.

On Wednesday, the district will provide five shelf-stable breakfasts and lunches that parents can pickup at eight schools. Those meals will be distributed at Northshore High School, Fontainebleau High School, Lakeshore High School, Salmen High School, Mandeville High School, Pearl River High School, Pitcher Junior High and Slidell Junior High.

Covington High School and Slidell High School will continue to be the distribution points for the daily meals.