PSA from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams on COVID-19

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Makes Stylish Debut in NOLA
Top Stories
Toilet paper litters roadside on Arkansas interstate
Covington parents arrested after 6-month-old left in car for 12 hours
Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus
Video
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Top Stories
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Top secret. Deceptive. Fake.
Video
Baby, it’s cold inside
Video
Robots bring home blue ribbons
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
The Masters Tournament postponed due to COVID-19, new date to come
Top Stories
Party canceled: Women’s Final 4 in New Orleans among NCAA cancellations
Video
Top Stories
The NCAA is canceling March Madness
Brother Martin falls to Scotlandville in Division I semifinal 88-45
Video
No fans: Women’s Final 4 in New Orleans to be played in front of thousands of empty seats
Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PSA from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams on COVID-19
Coronavirus
by:
Victoria Cristina
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 01:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 01:36 PM CDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
BREAKING: Gov. Edwards signs proclamation to CLOSE all K-12 public schools, Archdiocese closing as well
Tulane University tells all students to move out
Got TP? The psychology behind why toilet paper is the latest coronavirus panic buy
WATCH LIVE: Trump prepares to declare national emergency over coronavirus
Video
List of cancellations due to coronavirus concerns in Southern Louisiana
School Closures
Orleans Parish: Now 23 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to climb
Latest News
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Makes Stylish Debut in NOLA
Toilet paper litters roadside on Arkansas interstate
Covington parents arrested after 6-month-old left in car for 12 hours
Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus
Video
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed
Video
Houma Girl Scout Sings About Cookies
Video
More News