President Trump: U.S. facing tough weeks ahead

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. Standing alongside are Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, from back left, Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning that the U.S. is facing the “toughest” weeks ahead as the rise in coronavirus cases accelerates. He says,“There will be a lot of death.”

But after the somber start to his daily briefing on Saturday, he has come back again and again to his desire to get the country open for business.

He said, “We have to open our country again. We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months. This country wasn’t meant for this.”

Trump, who met earlier Saturday with the heads of major sports leagues, said he wants to get the fans back in arenas as soon as possible. He also talked about wanting people to be able to go to restaurants again.