President Trump responds to Senator Cassidy’s interview with WVLA

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy spoke with our morning news anchor Kelly Anne Beile on Monday.

Cassidy went after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, “President Trump is doing what Nancy Pelosi won’t do: provide direct aid to Americans who need it.”

Well, President Trump has commented on what Senator Cassidy had to say in our interview:

President Trump extended unemployment benefits over the weekend.

