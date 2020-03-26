Powerball jackpot lowered as ticket sales continue to decrease

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) that operates Powerball on behalf of 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions, including the Louisiana Lottery, announced temporary game changes in response to changing player participation amid the COVID-19 emergency.

Following the next jackpot win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity prize) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings. Previously, the starting jackpot was $40 million with a $10 million minimum increase between rolls.

“Even with the current jackpot steadily increasing, our Powerball sales –like other lotteries around the country — have decreased due to consumer behavior shifts under stay-at-home orders as our state responds to the current health crisis,” said Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson.

These changes are not expected to be permanent; however, MUSL’s Powerball Game Group will monitor sales and determine when and if the game can revert back.

“Until then, our primary concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, players and retailers, while making the necessary operational adjustments to fulfill our mission to generate needed revenue for Louisiana,” Hudson added.

Saturday’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $160 million (annuity) with a cash value of $122.4 million. If the jackpot is won in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Wednesday, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

Louisiana has participated in the multistate Powerball game since 1995 and has had 17 jackpot winners and has made over 75 Powerball millionaires. As with all Lottery games, 35% of sales is transferred to the state for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education. More information on Powerball, can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/powerball.

The Lottery encourages all those who enjoy its games to do so responsibility. Help for problem gambling is available by calling 877-770-7867.

