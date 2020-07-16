Portal repaired: Louisiana Department of Revenue is now accepting applications for $250 hazard payments

U.S. one-hundred dollar currency banknotes pass through a money counting machine at a bank branch inside the FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, also known as FHB Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt, headquarters in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Hungary moved closer to regaining its investment grade status at Moody’s Investors Service after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government helped reduce the country’s debt load and kept the budget deficit in check. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KLFY – The Louisiana Department of Revenue began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, from front line workers in Louisiana earning $50k or less and who spent at least 200 hours responding to the COVID-19 crisis from March 11, 2020 through May 14, 2020.

The one-time hazard payment of $250 dollars was passed by the state legislature during the 2020 coronavirus special session and later signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The rebate will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for around 200k workers.

Applicants will need the following documents and personal information for the state to verify:

– Social Security Number or IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

– Mailing address, state of residence, parish of residence

– Email address and phone number

– 2018 or 2019 individual income tax return

– Pay stubs from March 22 to May 14 (must have worked at least 200 hours)

– Bank account info (optional for direct deposit)

The goal is to get applicants their money in 14 to 21 days after their application is complete, revenue officials announced.