Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival postponed

PONCHATOULA, La – The 2020 Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival has been postponed.

The decision was announced on the festival’s official Facebook page shortly after Governor John Bel Edwards announced a slate of statewide restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including banning gatherings of 250 people or more.

“The Board is working hard to contact everyone involved with bringing the Festival to our community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” the statement reads. “Julian Dufreche Strawberry Day in the Park scheduled for tomorrow, March 14th, has also been postponed. Thank you to all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and community for all you have given to make our festival what is is today. It truly takes a village and we are proud to call Ponchatoula our hometown. Please take recommended precautions and check on your neighbors. Buy Local and Support your local Farmers.”

Additional information on the festival will be announced on social media.