Playground and exercise equipment closures in St. Charles Parish

HAHNVILLE, LA – Due to the Governor’s Executive order, the playground and exercise equipment listed below are closed until further notice.
Park areas will remain open during this time.
**notes both playground and exercise equipment.
Ama
St. Marks Park
Bayou Gauche
Bayou Gauche Park
Boutte
Boutte Community Park
Des Allemands
American Legion Park
Des Allemands Walking Park
Destrehan
Ormond Park
Red Church Park
East Bank Bridge Park **
Nottaway Park
Hahnville
Keller St. Park
Fashion Plantation Park
Killona
Killona Park
Luling
Rathborne Park**
Monstanto Park
West Bank Bridge Park**
Montz
Montz Park
New Sarpy
New Sarpy Park
Collins Park
West Harding Park
Norco
Sacred Heart
Goodhope St. Park
Wetland Watcher’s Park
Paradis
Paradis Library Play Area
St. Rose
IMTT Park
Fairfield Playground