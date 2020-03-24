Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Playground and exercise equipment closures in St. Charles Parish

Coronavirus

HAHNVILLE, LA – Due to the Governor’s Executive order, the playground and exercise equipment listed below are closed until further notice.

Park areas will remain open during this time.

**notes both playground and exercise equipment.

Ama
St. Marks Park

Bayou Gauche
Bayou Gauche Park

Boutte
Boutte Community Park

Des Allemands
American Legion Park
Des Allemands Walking Park

Destrehan
Ormond Park
Red Church Park
East Bank Bridge Park **
Nottaway Park

Hahnville
Keller St. Park
Fashion Plantation Park

Killona
Killona Park

Luling
Rathborne Park**
Monstanto Park
West Bank Bridge Park**

Montz
Montz Park

New Sarpy
New Sarpy Park
Collins Park
West Harding Park

Norco
Sacred Heart
Goodhope St. Park
Wetland Watcher’s Park

Paradis
Paradis Library Play Area

St. Rose
IMTT Park
Fairfield Playground

