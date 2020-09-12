Plaquemines Parish meets threshold, will move into Phase 3

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – Plaquemines Parish will be opting into the Phase 3 re-opening for bars guidelines introduced Friday afternoon by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Bars throughout Plaquemines Parish will be restricted to the following guidelines.

BARS: (on-premises consumption / these are bars without LDH food permits)

Alcohol sales must cease after 10 PM at all businesses, including bars, restaurants, and casinos.

25% capacity up to 50 customers indoors

No more than 50 customers outdoors

Customers must be seated at a table for service, cannot go to the bar for service

Drinks must be ordered at the table, staff to deliver drinks to the customer

Patrons must be seated

Social distancing required both in and outdoors

Sale and service of alcohol at bars will end at 10 p.m.

Patrons must leave by 11 p.m.

Those under the age of 21 will not be permitted into bars

No live music

Parish President Kirk Lepine and Sheriff Jerry Turlich have agreed that Plaquemines Parish is prepared and is ready to move forward in Phase 3 re-openings.

Parishes with a 5% infection rate or lower for two consecutive weeks will have the option to opt into on-premise alcohol consumption. The department of health is expected to update these parish-wide infection rates every two weeks. The next update is scheduled to be released on September 16.

Parishes that meet the threshold today are Orleans, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson Davis, Bienville and Plaquemines.