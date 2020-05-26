Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 free pizzas to celebrate the class of 2020

Proms have been canceled, and graduation ceremonies have gone virtual as a result of the pandemic.

But while high school seniors may have missed out on walking down the aisle in caps and gowns, Pizza Hut is celebrating the class of 2020 by giving away 500,000 free pizzas.

The pizzeria chain is teaming up for the giveaway with America’s dairy farmers, who along with other farmers and ranchers have seen their markets collapse as the pandemic upended supply chains.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter — like graduations — and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” Pizza Hut chief marketing officer George Felix said in a news release.

“So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

To get a free medium one-topping pizza, students need to go to www.pizzahut.com/gradparty and enter their Hut Rewards email to get a certificate for free pizza deposited into their account.

The promotion runs through June 4.