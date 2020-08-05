Photos: What ‘back-to-school’ looks like across Louisiana

Summer always comes to an end and a new school year always begins, but this year, something is very different. Much of the state has been shut down since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And as students across the state head off to the next grade, it’s hard to know who is who, when their beautiful little faces are covered up by masks, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Harlow Walker – Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School – Mandeville, LA 1st Day – 8/5/2020

Braden Sprang started his first day of sixth grade this morning at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic School in Mandeville. It’s his first day away from his puppy Duke that he got during the early weeks of the pandemic.

Ezra’s first day of 2nd grade at Kenner Discovery.