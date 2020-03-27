Photos: New Orleans in the time of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – To say New Orleans has been shut down is to understate the otherworldly desertion of one of the most lively and vibrant places on the planet.
Since the coronavirus first started sickening people, New Orleans has steadily become less and less like itself, with parades canceled and restaurants shuttered against the invisible threat.
Now, very few people traverse the streets of the French Quarter. Silence hangs in the air around even the most legendary and venerated music venues. Bars that stay open 24 hours a day have been closed for weeks.
Some things you need to see for yourself.
In these times of quarantine, photo galleries are the best way to do that.