Photos: New Orleans in the time of coronavirus

A shuttered business is pictured on Decatur Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 26, 2020. – New Orleans, the Louisiana city known as the “Big Easy” famed for its jazz and nightlife, has become an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic gripping the United States. The southern US state now has 2,305 confirmed cases and 83 deaths. New Orleans alone accounts for 997 of the cases and 46 of the deaths. (Photo by Emily Kask / 30203169A / AFP) (Photo by EMILY KASK/30203169A/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – To say New Orleans has been shut down is to understate the otherworldly desertion of one of the most lively and vibrant places on the planet.

Since the coronavirus first started sickening people, New Orleans has steadily become less and less like itself, with parades canceled and restaurants shuttered against the invisible threat.

Now, very few people traverse the streets of the French Quarter. Silence hangs in the air around even the most legendary and venerated music venues. Bars that stay open 24 hours a day have been closed for weeks.

Some things you need to see for yourself.

In these times of quarantine, photo galleries are the best way to do that.