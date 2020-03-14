PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been tested for coronavirus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you think of famous faces who’ve been tested for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson probably come to mind.
Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in stable conditions in an Australian hospital following their diagnoses. The couple used a social media post to thank “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”
There are plenty of celebrities and well-known names who have been tested for COVID-19. With the scale of the outbreak, a number of public figures have discussed their health status.
Donald Trump
On Saturday, President Donald Trump announce he had been tested for the coronavirus. He said results of the test were pending.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Gobert was the first professional basketball player to test positive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for being careless. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mikel Arteta
Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus and did Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.