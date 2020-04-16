Patients return home after being on ventilators. Is it a sign of a flattening curve?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Tulane Health System is continuing to to work hard treating those who have coronavirus, while also doing what they can to find answers about this infectious disease.

Day after day, we have seen the number of coronavirus cases rise but, we are beginning to see the curve flatten. That is bringing a sign of hope to many on the front line.

“We find is very encouraging. I know across the city of New Orleans, we are seeing a similar deceases in the number of admissions for these type of patients. Which we are very cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Brandon Mauldin, Chief Medical Officer at Tulane Health Systems.

“Why cautiously optimistic,” asked Peyton LoCicero, WGNO reporter.

“Cause it’s very dependent on that the community continues to do the social distancing and stay at home orders. We think that’s having and impact on the patients that are coming in. We’re very glad that’s occurring and we just want to keep the trend.”

Which is why Mayor Cantrell is extending the stay at home order until May 16.

“We’ve seen some discharges. We’ve seen patients come off the ventilators and so a vast majority of patients get discharged and go home. I think we definitely feel a pride in taking care of our New Orleanians,” shared Dr. Mauldin.

“We have a very robust Infectious Disease Department,” explained Dr. Mauldin. “So, I think that’s a big advantage when you come to Tulane. Not only are you getting an infectious disease doctor but, you’re getting an infectious disease doctor that is a part of a group of researchers who have access to clinical trials.”

While there is still no cure yet and research is still being done, Dr. Mauldin says the key to beating this is to stay active but, stay home.