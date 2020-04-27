Pastor defies house arrest, again holds service during virus

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor has again held church services, this time defying house arrest orders.
Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church faces an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 100 people were in the church Sunday in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. Spell told them that, “God gave you an immune system to kill that virus.”
Louisiana has confirmed more than 26,700 cases of the coronavirus, and at least 1,670 deaths from it.