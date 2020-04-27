Pastor defies house arrest, again holds service during virus

CENTRAL, LOUISIANA – APRIL 12: Busses of congregants arrive at the Life Tabernacle Church before Easter church services on April 12, 2020 in Central, Louisiana. Pastor Tony Spell has been holding in-person services despite Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor has again held church services, this time defying house arrest orders.

Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church faces an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 people were in the church Sunday in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. Spell told them that, “God gave you an immune system to kill that virus.”

Louisiana has confirmed more than 26,700 cases of the coronavirus, and at least 1,670 deaths from it.