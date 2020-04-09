Paris blessed by the bishop of the French capital

PARIS — Locked-down Paris has been blessed by the bishop of the French capital.

Archbishop Michel Aupetit blessed both Paris and its inhabitants, a spiritual and symbolic gesture on Maundy Thursday before Easter celebrations.

He looked down on the unusually quiet city from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the heights of Montmartre.

France has been in a coronavirus lockdown since March 17. All gatherings including church services are banned to slow the spread of the disease.

France has more than 10,000 deaths nationwide and more than 83,000 infected. Paris and its surrounding area are among the hardest-hit regions.