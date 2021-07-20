Parents give their opinion as school systems announce COVID-19 protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The big question as the first day of school approaches and cases surge: Do parents think children should wear masks in school this upcoming school year?

Marian Trabeaux, a parent of an East Baton Rouge Parish student, said, “I do not.”

“I think it’s important that students still wear masks,” said April James.

When it comes to Covid protocol in schools, parents have differing opinions.

“It’s time that we get back to some sense of normalcy. I just want them to read each other’s face expressions,” said Trabeaux.

“I do think it’s important as far as keeping the kids safe. We don’t want to infect the teachers that work so hard to educate our children,” said James.

As the school year draws near, districts are working to decide if they’ll mask up or not.

“I was a little weary because of the new variant that’s out there and the rising cases, and for me, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said East Baton Rouge Teachers Federation President Angela Reams-Brown.

Livingston Parish Public Schools is considering an optional mask policy and East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools is meeting with health partners to help them make their decision.

“We have been known in our district to follow the science and the science and for me, the science is telling us a mask is what we should be wearing,” said Brown.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging in-person learning, but masking for any child above the age of two.

“I just want them to be able to enjoy school again,” said Trabeaux.

Parents agree that they want the best for their children, but what that looks like to them is very different.

“I’m all about whatever the teachers and school system needs,” said James.

“A teacher needs to be able to read that facial expression to be able to teach more. That’s my opinion, I’m not a teacher but that’s how I feel about it,” said Trabeaux.