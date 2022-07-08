BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana parents and guardians can now add their child or dependent’s COVID-19 vaccination status to LA Wallet, according to the governor.

LA Wallet is an app that allows residents to carry a legal digital version of their driver’s license. It also allows residents to virtually carry their SMART Health Card and hunting and fishing licenses from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ Friday announcement said as of June 1, 2022, more than 825,000 residents have added their SMART Health Card to LA Wallet, representing nearly 60% of LA Wallet’s 1.4 million active users.

“CDC and LDH recommend all children 6 months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, after parents get their eligible children vaccinated, they know they have a convenient, secure way to access their own family’s healthcare information,” said Gov. Edwards. “This new feature in LA Wallet is another important step forward in meeting people where they are and helping bring back Louisiana for families throughout our state.”

“As a parent, I know the importance of having our family’s healthcare information at my fingertips,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “This is another great tool to help families better manage their healthcare.”

For more information about this announcement from the governor, click here.