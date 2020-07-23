Pandemic taking a toll on mental health of hospital workers

NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 03: A painting by the graffiti artist Bandit titled “Our Nurses, Our Saints” is seen on a wall in the lower ninth ward on April 03, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Even as many follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-home order, health care workers worry if they’ll have enough people and equipment to meet the ever-growing demands of coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mental health of health care workers is a growing concern with the pandemic now killing more than 140,000 people in the U.S.

New Orleans was a hotspot for COVID-19 in April, and doctors and nurses have learned how to keep many more patients alive since then.

But as death counts creep up again, depression is more of a threat. Dr. Sonia Malhotra directs palliative care at University Medical Center New Orleans.

She says “Coronavirus is not going away anytime soon, so hospital workers have to treat it as a marathon and not a sprint, figuring out how to keep coming back every day.”