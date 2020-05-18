Pandemic-EBT Program available for New Orleans families with children

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is encouraging families of children who receive free or reduced price school meals to apply for the recently approved Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program.

The P-EBT program, administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), will provide families with $285 in total benefits per child that can be used to defray the cost of groceries. DCFS will issue qualifying families a P-EBT debit card that must be used within 365 days. Standard EBT guidelines apply.

Eligibility

Families with one or more children who receive free or reduced priced school meals are eligible for P-EBT

Eligible families can apply at https://pebt.doe.louisiana.gov/PublicApps/SNP/