Over $51M earmarked for schools affected by COVID-19 that serve minorities

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE – Republican Senator John Kennedy has announced that minority schools in Louisiana affected by the coronavirus pandemic will receive more than $51 million from the Department of Education.

The resources will support continued education for historically black colleges and universities and institutions serving low-income students.

This funding comes as part of the higher education emergency relief fund provided under the Cares Act.

The money will help pay for distance education technology, student grants, staff training, payroll, and operational costs.

