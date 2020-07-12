Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths overnight as Louisiana coronavirus crisis deepens

BATON ROUGE – A day after Governor John Bel Edwards announced changes to Louisiana’s Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening plan due to a spike in cases statewide, more than 1,300 new cases were confirmed.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated the state’s coronavirus numbers at noon, adding 1,319 new cases. That brings the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 78,122.

Thirteen additional deaths from the virus were also announced, bringing the statewide death total to 3,308.

The number of patients hospitalized also jumped by 61, from 1,182 on July 11 to 1,234 a day later. There are now 134 Louisiana coronavirus patients on ventilators, up 13 from yesterday’s tally of 121.

Edwards announced yesterday that he would be signing an executive order amending the Phase 2 plan at midnight tonight. The three major changes to the plan include a statewide mask mandate, closing inside service at bars, and limiting social gatherings to 50 people.

