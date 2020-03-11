Out of an abundance of caution, New Orleans Wine & Food Experience postpones five-day event

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has decided to postpone their 28th annual event, which was slated to take place March 18 – 22.

See the full statement below:

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for all of our guests, vintners, chefs and sponsors, both traveling from outside of Louisiana and those who reside here, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, originally scheduled to start March 18. We recognize that our stakeholders may be feeling constrained by the COVID-19 outbreak, and we hope this decision lifts some burden on resources and uncertainty. We will assess our options for rescheduling the event at a later date in 2020, and look forward to sharing that information as it becomes available. Purchased tickets will be honored for our new dates. In the meantime, we urge our local audience to support our restaurants, hotels and vendors affected by this situation, while following guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials.”

Throughout the 5-day event, NOWFE was set to present more than a dozen wine and food labs and unique, hands-on experiences. In addition to the labs and experiences, NOWFE was hosting its Wine Dinners, Royal Street Stroll, Vinola, Grand Tastings, After Party, Tournament of Rosés and Burlesque Brunch.