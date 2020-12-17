Our Lady of the Lake healthcare workers to be vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Frontline workers at Our Lady of the Lake will get their vaccine and according to officials, everyone is excited.

The entire hospital system received around 3,900 vaccine doses Wednesday with around 2,000 of those staying in Baton Rouge.

The overall system has between 7,500 to 8,000 employees that span from Ascension to Livingston Parish.

Officials anticipate giving doses over the next week.

Team members are said to be very excited about having the vaccine available to them after seeing firsthand how the virus has impacted patients, their families, and the community overall. One team member said it feels like Christmas morning.

The first vaccine is scheduled to be given at 11 a.m.

Governor John Bel Edwards will also make an appearance at the hospital as vaccines are being given.