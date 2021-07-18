Our Lady of Lourdes changes visitor polices amid surge in COVID cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, beginning Sunday, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital will no longer allow multiple visitors per patient.

‘The safety of our patients and team members remains our highest priority,’ the hospital announced.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, visits to non-COVID patients will be limited to one visitor/advocate (18 years or older) who may remain at the bedside throughout the hospital stay, the hospital announced.

Patients admitted with COVID-19 will be allowed one essential visitor/advocate for 1 hour per day.

Louisiana, which has beaten back several spikes of the coronavirus disease, is seeing troubling new upticks in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state struggles to persuade people to get vaccinated and the highly contagious delta variant increases its spread.