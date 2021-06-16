Oschner Health unveils upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events; Locations include MSY and McDonald’s

METAIRIE, La. — Oschner Health System has announced this week’s lineup of vaccination events. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at all events, with the exception of events hosted at McDonald’s where only the Johnson & Johnson will be offered.
Appointments required, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supplies are available.
To schedule an appointment, call (855)277-1508 or click here to access the online patient portal.
Eligible community members in need of transportation can receive a free Uber voucher for a ride to vaccine sites. If you need transportation assistance, please let the operator know when scheduling your appointment at 844-888-2772.
Events
Wednesday, June 16
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- 11 am – 6:30 pm
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
Thursday, June 17
- French Market Corporation
- 8 am – 12 pm
- 1100 N. Peters St. New Orleans, LA
- New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- 9 am – 5 pm
- Offered seven days a week
- 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
- Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Fair
- 8 am – 3 pm
- 1340 Poydras St. New Orleans, LA
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- 11 am – 6:30 pm
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
Friday, June 18
- New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- 9 am – 5 pm
- Offered seven days a week
- 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
- Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- 11 am – 6:30 pm
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
- McDonald’s
- 4 – 7 pm
- 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA
- Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination
Saturday, June 19
- New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- 9 am – 5 pm
- Offered seven days a week
- 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
- Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- 11 am – 6:30 pm
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
Sunday, June 20
- New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- 9 am – 5 pm
- Offered seven days a week
- 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
- Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- 11 am – 6:30 pm
- 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
- McDonald’s
- 4 – 7 pm
- 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA
- Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine?
- Currently, everyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
- Minors under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent or legal guardian.
Who is eligible for the J&J vaccine?
- Everyone ages 18 and older is currently eligible for the single-dose J&J vaccine.
When will my second dose be scheduled?
- Community members who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be automatically scheduled for the second dose with the option to reschedule, if needed.
What should I bring to my vaccination appointment?
- A photo ID (passport, driver’s license, etc.) and your insurance card, if available.
- There is no cost to the patient, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Where else can I get my vaccine?
- Appointments across Ochsner Health clinics and community sites are available daily.
- Please check https://www.ochsner.org/appointment-availability for availability near you.