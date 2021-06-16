Oschner Health unveils upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events; Locations include MSY and McDonald’s

METAIRIE, La. — Oschner Health System has announced this week’s lineup of vaccination events. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at all events, with the exception of events hosted at McDonald’s where only the Johnson & Johnson will be offered.

Appointments required, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supplies are available.

To schedule an appointment, call (855)277-1508 or click here to access the online patient portal.

Eligible community members in need of transportation can receive a free Uber voucher for a ride to vaccine sites. If you need transportation assistance, please let the operator know when scheduling your appointment at 844-888-2772.

Events

Wednesday, June 16

Lakeside Shopping Center 11 am – 6:30 pm 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA



Thursday, June 17

French Market Corporation 8 am – 12 pm 1100 N. Peters St. New Orleans, LA

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 9 am – 5 pm Offered seven days a week 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3

Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Fair 8 am – 3 pm 1340 Poydras St. New Orleans, LA

Lakeside Shopping Center 11 am – 6:30 pm 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA



Friday, June 18

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 9 am – 5 pm Offered seven days a week 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3

Lakeside Shopping Center 11 am – 6:30 pm 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA

McDonald’s 4 – 7 pm 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination



Saturday, June 19

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 9 am – 5 pm Offered seven days a week 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3

Lakeside Shopping Center 11 am – 6:30 pm 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA



Sunday, June 20

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 9 am – 5 pm Offered seven days a week 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3

Lakeside Shopping Center 11 am – 6:30 pm 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA

McDonald’s 4 – 7 pm 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination



Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine?

Currently, everyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Minors under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Who is eligible for the J&J vaccine?

Everyone ages 18 and older is currently eligible for the single-dose J&J vaccine.

When will my second dose be scheduled?

Community members who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be automatically scheduled for the second dose with the option to reschedule, if needed.

What should I bring to my vaccination appointment?

A photo ID (passport, driver’s license, etc.) and your insurance card, if available.

There is no cost to the patient, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Where else can I get my vaccine?

Appointments across Ochsner Health clinics and community sites are available daily.

Please check https://www.ochsner.org/appointment-availability for availability near you.