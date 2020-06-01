Orleans Parish to remain in Phase One while rest of Louisiana moves into Phase Two

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement, reminding residents that Orleans Parish will continue to observe “Phase One” guidelines beyond the June 5 date cited by the state government.
Orleans was an epicenter of the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and the communities were “disproportionately impacted by the fatalities that resulted.”
Local and national public health officials believe additional time and data is required following the “Phase 1″ opening date and mass gatherings in recent weeks, before Orleans can safely move forward to “Phase Two”.