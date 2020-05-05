OPSO: 130 inmates and 70 employees have tested positive for coronavirus to date

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A fence surrounds the Cook County jail complex on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. With nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 having been diagnosed among the inmates and employees, the jail is nation’s largest-known source of coronavirus infections. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Compliance Director Darnley R. Hodge released the following statement regarding ongoing health monitoring of inmates and OPSO staff and contractors, as well as established precautions at the Orleans Justice Center (OJC) related COVID-19 prevention and treatment:

TODAY’S UPDATE:

“In the past 24 hours, we are pleased to report that one additional OPSO employee has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovered cases to 21 out of the 70 positive cases to date. One additional employee tested negative bringing the total number of negative cases to 253. In total, 359 OPSO employees have been tested with 36 results still pending. As previously reported, two have passed away.

The number of employees of OPSO’s contracted medical provider, Wellpath, that have tested positive has not changed and is still at 13 employees. Of those, nine have recovered and returned to work and four remain positive and in quarantine. Additionally, 45 have tested negative and one test is pending.

As previously reported, eleven employees of OPSO’s food vendor, Summit, were tested on April 30. All of their results came back negative.

The number of positive inmate cases also remains the same with 130 positive cases in total. Of the total positive cases, 84 are in OPSO custody and are medically segregated for the safety of themselves, other inmates and our staff.

Two additional inmate tests came back negative over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of negative cases to 623. Currently, 13 inmates have refused testing and are under quarantine.

In an effort to identify, contain and eliminate the virus from within our facilities, 23 additional inmates were tested in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of inmates tested to 798. The results of 45 of these tests have not been received but are expected to return in coming days.

Our current inmate population is 813 with 744 at the Orleans Justice Center (OJC).”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

“As announced in yesterday’s report, two members of our OPSO staff, Lt. Garry P. Duplessis and Deputy Vanessa Mackey, have passed away thus far from contracting COVID-19. Neither of these individuals had any contact with our inmate population. They will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of us here at OPSO.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has a plan in place for illnesses such as pandemic flu, which has been modified to better fit the recommended COVID-19 response procedures. We are in regular communication with the New Orleans Department of Health, the Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure that we are taking the necessary steps to protect the public, our staff and our inmates and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Following is a summary of the prevention and treatment measures that are in force at all OPSO facilities:

On March 17, 2020, OPSO suspended all inmate transportation to the courts.

Our medical department, Wellpath, has developed a coronavirus screening process for all new arrestees, current inmates and anyone who enters our facilities. This screening includes temperature screenings with the latest technology and several targeted questions surrounding their activities and interactions over the past 14 days.

In addition to daily temperature screening, all inmates with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 undergo pulse oximeter checks twice daily.

At this time, all non-essential visits to OPSO facilities are suspended.

Attorney-client visits and inmates’ first appearances have shifted to video conferencing only.

In keeping with normal routine, we are dispensing soap and other toiletries to inmates free of charge and staff is directing inmates to wash their hands frequently. The OPSO is also working to ensure that it is equipped with enough supplies to combat COVID-19 on a prolonged basis.

Accommodations have also been made to quarantine any affected individuals in segregated cells. This protocol includes inmates that are being treated for non-COVID-19 health issues and according to the direction of the OPSO medical staff.

OPSO staff is vigorously cleaning the facilities and hand sanitation stations have also been installed throughout the Orleans Justice Center.

All OPSO employees and contractors have been notified of this plan, advised on ways to avoid exposure to the virus, encouraged to practice social distancing and urged to notify their supervisors and stay home if they are feeling ill. Specifically, the OPSO has implemented the following procedures for OPSO staff:

All OPSO employees are to remain in or on their assigned areas or posts. OPSO staff are prohibited from visiting areas other than their designated posts.

At the OPSO entry screening point and before they enter the Orleans Justice Center, OPSO employees and contract personnel must self-report any contact they have had with an individual who has a presumptive positive or positive test for COVID-19.

All OPSO staff who call off-duty for potential COVID-19 symptoms for themselves or a family member are required to submit a medical clearance prior to reporting to their assigned post.

As an educational tool for inmates and staff, OPSO has produced a series of videos that is airing on televisions across the facilities. The videos focus on the severity of the outbreak and address how to identify signs and symptoms, ways to prevent the spread and employee protocol surrounding COVID-19.

We have established protocol to test individuals for the virus and report cases to the CDC and Department of Health immediately. We also have detailed instructions and procedures for treating that individual or, if necessary, properly transporting that person to a designated medical facility.”