Only one parish in Louisiana has zero confirmed COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS – Out of 64 parishes in Louisiana, only one parish has yet to have any reported cases of COVID-19.

Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana is the least populated parish in the state with less than 5,000 residents between its cities of St. Joseph, Newellton, and Waterproof.

Tensas Community Health Center CEO Jacqueline Shoff posted an update to Facebook stating that testing is happening in the parish, but those two tests came back negative. Those two tests have not appeared on the Louisiana Department of Health’s statewide COVID-19 reports, however.

“I have been in contact with the Louisiana State Epidemiology Department as well as other individuals from the Louisiana Department of Health to discuss the reporting issues,” Shoff wrote. “Today I was contacted by Governor John Bel Edward’s office in reference to my request for assistance with this matter. They are seeking answers from the Louisiana Department of Health.”

She goes on to say that the parish is equipped and ready to provide healthcare during the pandemic.