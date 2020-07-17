Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

OLOL CEO encourages staff to urge lawmakers to oppose ending Governor’s emergency health declaration

Coronavirus

by: Deon Guillory and Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Landry responded to the mask mandate from Gov. Edwards.

Gov. Edwards followed with a response to Landry’s opinion.

There is now a petition going around asking legislators to turn back the COVID-19 declaration from Gov. Edwards.

Our Lady of the Lake’s CEO has responded to this petition by sending out an e-mail to OLOL team members.

A copy of that e-mail can be seen below:

A source says that as of Wednesday night, “1,200 OLOL team members submitted emails to lawmakers asking them not to sign the petition to end the Governor’s emergency declaration.”

