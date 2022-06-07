BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday.

In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ.

The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution and there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases at any facilities. Virtual visitations will be available.

OJJ operated facilities in Louisiana:

Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish

Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe

Swanson Center for Youth at Columbia

Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville