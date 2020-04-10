Officials warn against Easter celebrations, get-togethers amid COVID-19 crisis

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says the city’s biggest fear is that we will enjoy the Easter holiday with too many other people.

“We are nowhere near the end of this crisis,” Avegno said. “Hospitalizations and deaths are still on the rise, and we expect them to increase over time. Our local hospitals are holding steady, but they are in the fight of their lives. So it’s more important now than ever that you continue to stay home, that we don’t let our guard down, because that could brings us back to square one very, very, quickly.”

Governor Edwards said there should be no Easter egg hunts, no crawfish boils, and no get-togethers of any kind.