October 5 COVID-19 Update: More than 200 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 230 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 168,512.

An additional 9 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 5,396.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISHCASESDEATHS

JEFFERSON

17,795

572

ORLEANS
12,780
589

ST. BERNARD
1,453
31

ST. CHARLES
1,84661

ST. TAMMANY
7,157262

There are currently 547 infected people hospitalized, and 71 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 154,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

