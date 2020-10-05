October 5 COVID-19 Update: More than 200 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 230 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 168,512.

An additional 9 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 5,396.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



17,795



572



ORLEANS

12,780

589



ST. BERNARD

1,453

31



ST. CHARLES

1,846 61

ST. TAMMANY

7,157 262

There are currently 547 infected people hospitalized, and 71 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 154,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.