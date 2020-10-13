October 13 COVID-19 Update: More than 600 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – In the state of Louisiana., there have been more than 5,400 COVID-19 related deaths.

Overnight, 653 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 172,801.

An additional 10 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 5,486.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



18,118



578



ORLEANS

13,022

588



ST. BERNARD

1,487

31



ST. CHARLES

1,889 62

ST. TAMMANY

7,446 269

There are currently 573 infected people hospitalized, and 68 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 157,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.