October 13 COVID-19 Update: More than 600 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – In the state of Louisiana., there have been more than 5,400 COVID-19 related deaths.
Overnight, 653 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 172,801.
An additional 10 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 5,486.
According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.
|PARISH
|CASES
|DEATHS
JEFFERSON
18,118
578
ORLEANS
|13,022
588
ST. BERNARD
|1,487
31
ST. CHARLES
|1,889
|62
ST. TAMMANY
|7,446
|269
There are currently 573 infected people hospitalized, and 68 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
LDH estimates at least 157,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.